Milanovic says he will not initiate a change to the presidential election model

President Zoran Milanovic said on Monday that he will soon no longer be president, but prime minister. He added that he will not initiate a change in the model for electing the head of state, as he has no political power to do so.

As for changing the model for the election of the head of state, Milanovic said that he does not belong to any political party and will not interfere and that he has no legitimacy for such a move.

“This must be initiated by someone else,” Milanovic said while participating in a traditional popular ritual held on Easter Monday in the village of Gradec, east of Zagreb.