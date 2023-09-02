Milanovic visits ZeGeVege festival of sustainable living

Podijeli :

Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

The 15th ZeGeVege festival of sustainable living is taking place in Zagreb's Europe Square, featuring over 70 exhibitors of plant-based foods and products.

The two-day event opened on Friday. It was organised by Friends of Animals, a non-profit non-governmental organisation that promotes animal protection and rights as well as vegetarianism and veganism as an ethical, environmentally friendly and healthy lifestyle.

The festival is sponsored by the City of Zagreb and supported by the President of the Republic, the Croatian Agriculture and Food Agency, the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, the Environment and Nature Protection Committee of the Croatian Parliament, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

President Zoran Milanovic visited the festival on Saturday, saying that he likes it “because of its peacefulness and because there is no aggression.”

ZeGeVege is part of the international Veganmania festival held in Vienna, Munich and 15 other European cities, but surpasses them by its size and the number of exhibitors and visitors.