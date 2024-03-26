Milanovic: We have an inflation of greed, Plenkovic has done nothing about it

Podijeli :

President Zoran Milanovic posted a video on Facebook on Tuesday in which he says that Croatia is experiencing an inflation of greed, and although the state has the tools to curb it, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has done nothing about it so as not to antagonise foreign retail chains and banks.

“We have an inflation of greed in Croatia! This is a strategic Croatian problem that the government in Croatia must tackle,” says Milanovic in the video.

He criticises Plenkovic for not taking measures to put an end to it, “because to put an end to it, you have to annoy foreign retail chains and banks a little, not a lot – just a little.”

“Just as he readily agrees with the decisions from Brussels, he is also compliant with the banks,” said the president, adding that this trend must be stopped.

“The state has the tools to curb the inflation of greed and the financial exploitation of the Croatian people. If we do not do that, I do not even want to imagine what Croatia would look like after 12 years of rule by Plenkovic and his HDZ party,” Milanovic concluded.