Military helicopter crashes in Dalmatian hinterland

Podijeli :

HGSS

An Mi-171 Sh helicopter and a Pilatus airplane of the Croatian Air Force joined a search on Wednesday for a military helicopter that crashed in the Croatian Sibenik-Knin county, the Croatian defence ministry reported.

The helicopter did not belong to the Croatian army.

N1 has learned that it was a Hungarian military helicopter which was in Croatia for training.

The Sibenik Mountain Rescue Service is searching the river Cikola canyon, and commissioner Josip Brozicevic confirmed for N1 that smoke was captured by the fire protection cameras.

The helicopter crashed near the village of Pakovo selo, some 18 kilometres from the Adriatic city of Sibenik.

N1 has unofficially learned that the helicopter has been found, along with two dead bodies. The search is ongoing for the third crew member.