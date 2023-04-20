Minister accepts anti-corruption office head’s resignation

Podijeli :

Justice Minister Ivan Malenica has accepted the resignation of the director of the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK), Vanja Marusic, which was forwarded to him by Chief State Attorney Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek, the Ministry reported on Thursday.

The Ministry announced that Malenica gave his consent in accordance with the Law on USKOK and that the chief state attorney will appoint an acting director in accordance with the Law on the State Attorney’s Office (DORH), which does not require the consent of the minister.

According to the media, Zeljka Mostecak, the current deputy chief state attorney, will be confirmed as acting director.

On Tuesday, the former director of USKOK, Vanja Marusic, submitted a request to stop working at USKOK for personal reasons.

Although the DORH stated that Marusic was resigning for personal reasons, the media reported that the reason for her resignation was a traffic accident caused by her driver with an USKOK vehicle, which he used for private purposes. The DORH later confirmed that the accident happened at the end of March 2022 in the morning hours.

Minister Malenica announced that disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against Marusic’s driver for serious breach of official duty because he caused a traffic accident as an employee of the Ministry.

Malenica emphasised that Marusic’s resignation has no political context.