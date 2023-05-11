Minister announces pay rise for judges, calls on them to resume working

Podijeli :

N1

Justice and Public Administration Minister Ivan Malenica on Thursday announced an 8% pay increase for the average category of judges or judicial officers, which amounts to €513, and called on judges to resume working and for negotiations about their salaries to continue.

The minister said that emergency amendments to the law on the wages of judges and other judicial officers, including an 8% pay rise, an increase in job indices for judges and judicial officers from 3.54 to 4.21, and the introduction of certain entitlements, should be made public today or on Friday at the latest.

“For the average category of judge or judicial officer, this is an increase of around €513,” he said.

Asked when the judges’ current work-to-rule could end, Malenica said that the Justice and Public Administration Ministry had offered an integral solution and that it did not doubt that changes had to be made, calling on judges to resume working and for negotiations to continue.