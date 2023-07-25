Minister: Container settlement residents will be moved into better accommodation

Podijeli :

Construction and State Assets Minister Branko Bacic said on Tuesday in Sisak that quake victims who are currently living in container settlements in Sisak-Moslavina County will be moved into more appropriate housing during August.

So far, €500 million has been invested in the post-earthquake reconstruction of the county, and currently there are 750 construction sites where damaged houses are being repaired or new houses are being built, Bacic said after he visited some of those construction sites, together with County Prefect Ivan Celjak.

The construction activities will go on at the same intensive pace, and the thorough reconstruction of the earthquake-damaged parts in the county will be completed over next three to four years. The pace of the reconstruction depends on the construction sector that still lacks workers for more intensified works, the minister explained.

Bacic and Celjak visited the construction site of the internal medicine ward of the Sisak Hospital. This project costs €6 million and is being funded by the EU Solidarity Fund.