Minister: Crimes in Ukraine must be punished, Croatia helping prosecutors

AFP

Croatian experts have been in Ukraine for months, assisting Ukrainian prosecutors in war crimes investigations because Croatia is committed to the punishment of crimes committed on Ukrainian soil, Justice Minister Ivan Malenica said in Kyiv on Monday.

Malenica met with his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Malyuska and Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, the Croatian Justice Ministry said in a press release.

They talked about challenges in war crimes investigations, collecting evidence, building a quality support system for victims and witnesses, organising the work of courts during wartime destruction, and the functioning of prisons.

“Today’s visit is not just a sign of solidarity with the suffering of the Ukrainian people but also a reflection of Croatia’s commitment to the sanctioning of crimes committed on Ukrainian territory,” Malenica was quoted as saying.

“As a state on whose soil international law was grossly violated, on whose soil numerous war crimes were recorded, we understand well the process Ukraine is going through and want to help,” he added.

“Our experts have been here for months, assisting Ukrainian prosecutors. Prosecuting crimes committed in times of an aggression is a complex and long process. That’s why, with our experience and expertise, we want to help Ukraine conduct effective, quality and fair trials,” Malenica said.

The post-conflict transition will be one of Ukraine’s biggest challenges, he said. “The prerequisite for a successful transition is justice being served. That’s why the crimes must not go unpunished or the victims forgotten.”

Ukraine is interested in Croatia’s experience in war crimes trials, peaceful territorial reintegration, care for war veterans, and demining.

Both our countries have faced numerous challenges, thousands of victims, a demolished infrastructure and a disrupted economy, Maliuska was quoted as saying.

You are familiar with the crimes in Bucha, Irpin and Kharkiv, and Croatia’s experience in prosecuting war crimes and post-war judiciary is praiseworthy, he added.