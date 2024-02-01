Minister: Croatia has sent €181 mn worth of military aid to Ukraine

Podijeli :

Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Croatia has so far provided military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €181 million and it will continue sending aid in line with its capacity, Defence Minister Ivan Anusic said in Brussels on Wednesday.

The minister, who was attending an informal meeting of EU defence ministers, said that Croatia was delivering on its promises to Ukraine and expressed hope all EU countries would do what they agreed to with regard to assistance to Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who chaired the meeting, said that the EU would deliver a half of the artillery shells promised to Ukraine by March.

EU countries in March 2023 promised to send Ukraine one million artillery shells over a period of one year.

So far only 330,000 have been delivered, and by the end of March an additional 200,000 could be sent. Borrell also said that the EU had so far trained 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers and that it planned to train another 20,000 by the end of this year.

The ammunition sent so far has mostly come from the member-states current supplies, and they should now be replenished with increased production.

The EU is therefore looking for ways to increase the production of weapons and ammunition considering the new security challenges.

“The military industry must start functioning in line with the challenges that lie ahead. EU countries, including Croatia, must develop their production potential,” said Anusic.

Croatia must start manufacturing ammunition and weapons not only for its own needs but for export as well, he said, adding that Croatian arms producers would connect with manufacturers across Europe.

Anusic, who took office in November 2023, also announced a pay rise for Croatian servicepeople.