Minister: Declaring fair days good exemption in Trade Act

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Oleg Butković on Monday welcomed the decision by the HDZ mayor of Crikvenica to declare 15 August, the Feast of the Assumption, a fair day to enable local traders to work on that day.

Noting that the move was not directed against the government, Butković said that under the amended Trade Act, any local government unit can declare a fair day, describing it as a good exception in the law from the Sunday shopping ban.

He said that he had nothing against bread being sold during fair days if that was in line with the minimum technical and legal requirements.

Asked if there would be manipulation and sale of goods that must not be sold, he said the question should be put to the State Inspectorate, which should determine what may and what may not be sold.

With regard to Sunday work, Butković said that workers should be adequately remunerated.

“This is a message to all employers and those who run businesses to use the profit they make to increase their workers’ wages. That is the purpose of the policy the government has been pursuing the whole time,” said the minister.

In a message to pensioners, Butković said that the government would continue to deal with their problems “the way it has done so far.”

“As regards the calculation of pensions and talks with trade unions, we will continue our work and discuss all the relevant topics and, naturally, react in a timely manner, as we have done so far,” said Butković.