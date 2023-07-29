Minister hands over Croatia-BiH cross border cooperation contracts

Podijeli :

Neva Zganec/PIXSELL

Regional Development and European Union Funds Minister Sime Erlic, handed over 70 contracts on the financing of projects implemented by partners from Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of the cross-border cooperation program worth two million euros in Siroki Brijeg on Friday.

“The goal of this project is demographic and economic revitalization and strengthening of cooperation in the cross-border area with an emphasis on supporting Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is a continuation of the Croatian government’s efforts to support Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which we manifest through specific cooperation programs,” Erlic said.

The support program for cross-border projects worth two million euros will be realised in the next two years, and it refers to projects from sports, culture, education, tourism, protection and rescue. They will be realised jointly by partner institutions from Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This cross-border cooperation program was launched three years ago and over 150 joint projects were realized through it, and over 300 partner institutions from Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina were involved in the preparation and implementation.

“Our goal is to increase funds, deepen cooperation and support all institutions from the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina to get involved in these and European projects, because it is similar and related. This program is based on European methodology,” explained the Croatian Minister of Regional Development and Funds European Union.