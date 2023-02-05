Minister: HND association using colleague’s death for its own political agenda

Podijeli :

Source: N1/ILUSTRACIJA

Health Minister Vili Beros has criticised the Croatian Journalists' Association (HND) for using the death of its colleague for its own political agenda.

“You can demand my resignation, but do not use the death of your colleague for other political ends,” Beros said in a statement on Sunday ahead of a protest rally called by the HND over the death of journalist Vladimir Matijanic six months ago.

“Although the competent authorities transparently presented and published their professional opinions about the death of journalist Vladimir Matijanic in Split last August, the Croatian Journalists’ Association and others are again using the death of their colleague to achieve their political objectives,” Beros said.

The HND has scheduled a protest rally in Zagreb’s St Mark’s Square for noon on Sunday, calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Matijanic’s death and for the resignation of Minister Beros.

Beros recalled that his ministry had investigated Matijanic’s death and presented a professional opinion and the findings of inspections on 24 August.

“It was concluded that the Croatian health system was fully at the disposal of (Matijanic) and that certain omissions were identified at the level of individual responsibility. For that reason, the case was referred to competent institutions in accordance with the procedure,” the minister said.

Beros noted that he was not shunning responsibility, adding that his responsibility was to respond to any inadequate actions in any part of the health system and refer them to competent authorities. He said that all the findings and information in this case were referred to the Croatian Medical Chamber, the Nursing Council, and the County Prosecutor’s Office.

“I am not running away from responsibility, but I am not shouldering the responsibilities of each participant in the health system because everyone needs to function properly on their part so that the health system can function appropriately,” Beros said.

Matijanic died in Split on 5 August 2022 from severe complications caused by the COVID-19 infection. After numerous complaints of malpractice and possible denial of appropriate medical assistance, a Health Ministry commission concluded that no significant professional omissions had been made in his treatment.