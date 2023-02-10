Minister: Russian aggression caused a drop in number of Croatian army recruits

Podijeli :

Source: Foto: MORH/ F.

Defence Minister Mario Banozic on Friday commented on data showing a continual decline in the number of army recruits, noting that it was registered following the Russian aggression on Ukraine and that "destructive statements undermine the feeling that serving in the military helps build Croatia."

Banozic made the statement while visiting the construction site of hangars for Black Hawk helicopters after which reporters asked him how much his disputes with President Zoran Milanovic had contributed to the drop in the number of people willing to enlist and who was to blame for it.

“The number of people wishing to do voluntary military service… has been decreasing, mostly due to the geopolitical situation, namely the Russian aggression against Ukraine. It poses a challenge to young people, particularly their parents,” the minister said.

He said the ministry would work on increasing the allowance recruits receive during their military training as well as on amendments to the current laws, and hold talks with other departments.

“The President’s statements should be primarily affirmative and constructive for society, and inspire hope in the current difficult time,” said Banozic.

He added that the Croatian Army is a component of the homeland security system which the Croatian people trust the most for showing in times of crisis that it is best prepared to respond quickly to challenges.

Speaking of ways to attract future service people, he said that money was not the only reason why people opt to join the army, but that they did so also due to a sense of belonging to Croatia and the Croatian people.