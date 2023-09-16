Minister: Salaries in Croatia will increase for everyone

Podijeli :

Davorin Visnjic/PIXSELL

The Minister of Labour, Pension System, Family and Social Policy, Marin Piletic, said on Saturday that salaries will go up for everyone in Croatia and that the increase will be visible after amendments to 11 legal regulations enter into force.

Piletic told Croatian Radio that the average salary during the incumbent government’s term in office grew by over 52 percent, and that it will continue to grow.

This is why the government has presented its package of amendments to the tax laws, with which it wants to ease and relieve the tax levies that exist through the salary system, as well as reduce the share of contribution payments for salaries amounting to up to 1,300 euros, he said.

The minister stressed that the government is also thinking about pensioners and that the last record adjustment of pensions with an increase in the average salary was carried out for all 1.2 million pensioners. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, in the first six months of 2023, pensions grew by 10.7 percent on the year.

The average pension in the 2011-2016 period grew by 10 euros, and during the mandate of this government, it increased by 177 euros.