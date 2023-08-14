Minister says Croatia will do utmost to ease position of arrested Dinamo fans

Podijeli :

Justice Minister Ivan Malenica stated on Sunday that the government and the ministry would do its utmost to ease the position of the arrested Croatian fans and to have the proceedings transferred from Greece to Croatia, however, one should first wait for the relevant Greek court's decisions.

As for the takeover of the proceedings being conducted in Athens against the Croatians arrested after the fan violence outside tho AEK stadium on 7 August, the minister told Croatian media outlets on Sunday evening that it was still too early to speak about that.

We are waiting for the decisions of the Greek court on criminal and misdemeanour charges which are being filed (against the arresstees), said the minister.

Last Friday Malenica contacted Greek Deputy Justice Minister Ioannis Bougas over the ongoing proceedings against the arrested football fans in Athens,

A total of 105 persons were arrested by the Greek police following a deadly brawl between AEK and Dinamo football fans in the Greek capital city last Monday when 29-year-old AEK supporter Michalis Katsouris was stabbed to death.

Most of those arrestees are Croatian citizens.

During the talks with the Greek official, Minister Malenica requested that the Croatians be provided with a fair trial and have access to procedural rights.

He underscored that Croatia’s government condemns fan violence and hooliganism.

Pre-trial detention imposed on all arrested persons

A group of the parents of the detained Dinamo Zagreb fans have also called on Ombudsman Tena Šimonović Einwalter to take all the necessary steps to help the detained Croatians, noting that despite the presumption of innocence the ongoing media campaign in Greece was creating an impression that their children are murderers.

Local Greek media outlets reported on Sunday all the 105 arrested fans will be all remanded in custody after they gave depositions to three magistrates from Friday to Sunday.

The persons issued with decisions on detention will be placed in custody in 16 prisons across Greece.