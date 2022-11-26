Minister says Croatia’s state property will be sold on online platform

Podijeli :

Source: Goran Kovacic/PIXSELL

The Minister of State Property, Ivan Paladina, said on Friday that the procurement of a system for the digitization of state property was in the final stage, and that the project was expected to be implemented next year, when all property will start to be sold via an online platform.

“We are already in the phase of procuring the online platform ‘e-public tender’. All state real estate will be sold on that platform, mostly through bidding, or an auction,” Paladina told RTL Danas.

Paladina hopes that the online platform will be ready by mid next year.

In relation to the sale of a run-down state-owned villa in an elite Zagreb location, which was sold to Luka Rajic’s son for HRK 8.5 million, Paladina said that he did not expect such a good price to be reached.

At the auction, three interested buyers came forward and paid a deposit. The villa was sold for HRK 1 million more than the estimated value, the minister said, adding that the purpose of such a method of sale is to achieve a higher price.