Damir SENCAR / AFP

Croatian Defence Minister Ivan Anusic said in a Facebook post on Saturday that "the fifth multi-purpose Rafale fighter jet has officially become part of the Croatian Army."

“The Republic of Croatia now owns two CRORafale two-seaters and three single-seaters, which are expected in Croatia soon,” the minister said in the post.

Croatia has bought from France a total of 12 Rafale combat aircraft, to be based at Pleso Air Base outside Zagreb.