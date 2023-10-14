Minister says veterans’ disability benefits will be increased

Podijeli :

N1

Veterans Minister Tomo Medved said on Friday that the proposed amendments to the Law on Croatian Veterans will increase veterans' disability benefits for the first time in 20 years.

The amendments will also round up the process of expanding the rights of Croatian Defence Council disabled veterans, said Medved at a veterans event on the Mali Lošinj island and thanked the veterans for their contribution to the defence of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Commenting on improvements in the system of care for Croatian veterans and victims, the minister recalled that four veteran centres had been built and announced the expansion of the network.