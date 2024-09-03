Minister: Taxing property aimed at inhibiting economy of rentierism

Podijeli :

Croatian Finance Minister Marko Primorc said on Tuesday that he hopes a new round of tax changes will be presented to the public by the end of this week, and added that there is no resistance to plans to introduce a property tax.

Primorac said that over the last few years under-taxation of real estate and rental income has practically turned Croatia into a society of rentiers, which he does not find to be good.

Asked by reporters about a scenario in which the latest plan for introducing a property tax is foiled again, just as in the previous cases, Primorac answered that everything is possible, but that he hopes this time such things will not happen.

Asked by the press who can expect the biggest tax burden with the property taxation, the minister said that everything will be shown during the presentation of the new tax reform blueprint.

The government intends to tax the properties which are not used: vacant properties and dwellings that are not covered by long-term rentals, he said.

The presentation of the new tax reform round is expected soon after a few more days of consultations, as announced by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic last Thursday.