Ministry: Probe into Tuesday’s MiG-21 crash under way

Podijeli :

Source: DVD Voćin

An investigation is under way into the crash of the Croatian Air Force Mig-21 fighter jet which crashed near the town of Slatina on Tuesday afternoon during its training mission, the state news platform Hina said on Wednesday, carrying a press release from the defense ministry.

Before the crash, the pilots ejected safely from the two-seater jet, and were recovered within an hour after the incident. One of them reportedly sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

Related Croatian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet crashes, two pilots eject safely

According to statements made by top military officials on Tuesday evening, the pilots reported problems with the jet’s engine before they ejected. Commander of the Croatian Air Force, Michael Krizanec, said that an engine failure is suspected as the cause of the crash.

He added that the “relevant authorities” would conduct a probe and collect testimonies of pilots and eyewitnesses to establish what exactly had caused the plane to crash.

“These aircraft are equipped with a system of objective control and if that system can be found, and has not been damaged beyond use, it will help us to establish what went wrong,” Hina cited Krizanec as saying, in a statement probably referring to the plane’s black box.