Montenegrins vote in presidential election

Montenegrins are voting on Sunday in the presidential elections, choosing among seven candidates.

His main opponents are Andrija Mandic, the head of the Democratic Front which favours closer ties with Serbia and Russia, and Jakov Milatovic, a pro-Western economist and the deputy head of the Europe Now movement.

If no candidate secures more than 50% of votes, a second round of voting between the top two is scheduled for April 2.

A total of 542,154 citizens have the right to vote, and the polls will be open until 8 p.m. Preliminary results are expected at 9 p.m.

Sunday’s elections will be monitored by observers from the OSCE mission, the Council of Europe and the European Parliament’s mission, led by the rapporteur for Montenegro Tonino Picula, as well as observers from local non-governmental organisations.

Since the introduction of multi-party system in 1990, Montenegro has had eight presidential elections and three presidents.