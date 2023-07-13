Monthly wages of striking staff at courts to be reduced as of Monday

Podijeli :

N1

The government on Thursday decided to continue paying mandatory health and pension contributions, while take-home pay of striking workers at courts and state attorney's offices (DORH) will be reduced as of July 17 in proportion to the length of their industrial action as of the said date.

Justice and Public Administration Minister Ivan Malenica explained at a government’s session that the demand by the SDLSN trade union includes the ultimatum that the monthly wages of clerks at courts and in DORH offices must be immediately raised and that SDLSN unionists are not ready to resume dialogue on the cessation of the strike or to hold a social dialogue on the introduction of a new system of wages, which is why the government proposes this measure of reducing wages as of 17 July, in ratio to the length of the strike.

SDLSN demands a €400 pay rise, claiming their current pay is barely enough for the basic necessities.

They went on strike on June 5.

Union leader: Strike will continue

The union’s leader Iva Suskovic said today that the members of the SDLSN decided to continue striking after the union leadership on Wednesday turned down the minister’s offer.

Malenica said on Wednesday that striking judiciary employees were offered a pay increase as of 2024 instead of now.

The union of civil servants was offered a pay rise for judiciary employees in two steps, up to 20% in the first one, and a rise as of next year in the second one, he told press after meeting with representatives of the strikers.

The union was offered to sign an agreement whereby the government would commit to additionally increasing judicial employees’ salaries in the second step.

Malenica said they also raised the possibility of that agreement “including some other things the union thinks should be included.”

The union is using blackmail, demanding a pay rise now, although salaries have already been raised for low-income government employees, which for some jobs, a court reporter for instance, means a rise of 14%, he said yesterday.