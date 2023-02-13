Most party submits conclusion for dismissal of State Attorney-General

Podijeli :

Source: N1/Ivan Hrstić

The group of the parliamentary opposition Most party on Monday submitted a conclusion whereby the parliament would oblige the government to put forward, in line with the law, a proposal for the dismissal of State Attorney-General Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek.

In the statement, the party claims that in her report on the work of her office in 2021, Hrvoj-Sipek concealed the fact that members of the State Attorney’s Office (DORH), including herself, had violated a binding EU act in order to conceal from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) evidence of fraud committed by former minister Gabrijela Zalac.

Under EU regulations, DORH has the duty to submit to OLAF documents on fraudulent activities causing financial damage to the EU.

“The State Attorney-General was caught 14 months ago lying in the parliament, when, answering a question from an MP, she said that she had not been acquainted with the Zalac case,” the party said.

Also, during the presentation of her report for 2021 in the parliament last week, Hrvoj-Sipek did not prove to be a trustworthy person with the necessary autonomy and credibility to deal with corruption in an unbiased and determined way, they added.

It claims that with her actions Hrvoj-Sipek violated the Act on the Public Prosecutor’s Office and caused damage to the reputation of the profession, proposing that the parliament oblige the government to submit within 15 days a motion to dismiss her.

The opposition Social Democratic Party and Green-Left Bloc, too, believe Hrvoj-Sipek should leave office because “she no only shelves cases but proved several times last week that she is prepared to say untruths.”

They, too, said they would put forward a conclusion to oblige the government to launch a procedure for Hrvoj-Sipek’s dismissal, noting that they would call on the ruling HDZ party’s coalition partners to support their proposal as well.

According to correspondence published by media outlets last week, Hrvoj-Sipek communicated on two occasions with Josipa Rimac, a suspect in the wind farm corruption case, at the time when Rimac was State Secretary at the Public Administration Ministry, while Hrvoj-Sipek claimed in the parliament, in response to Most MP Nikola Grmoja’s question, that she had never communicated with Rimac regarding wind farms.

Over the weekend, Hrvoj-Sipek said that she did not lie, that she did not communicate with Rimac about wind farms, and that she had no intention of resigning because she had not abused her office.