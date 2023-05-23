Mozemo! applies to join European Green Party

Podijeli :

Možemo!, Ilustracija

The Assembly of the green-left We Can! party has decided to apply for membership in the European Green Party.

A decision on the membership application is expected to be made at the regular congress of the European Green Party in January 2024, until when We Can! will have the status of candidate.

The European Green Party has 74 deputies in the current European Parliament, which makes it the fourth biggest group in the EP.

The next elections for the European Parliament are set for June 2024.