MP Vidovic-Kristo expands criminal complaint against Prime Minister

Right-wing MP Karolina Vidovic-Kristo (Determination and Justice) said on Friday she had expanded her criminal complaint against Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and ENNA Group and PPD owner Pavao Vujnovac.

Vidovic-Kristo maintains that in her complaint she provides hard evidence that Plenkovic, by acting contrary to laws, has been adapting government decisions to make it possible for Vujnovac and companies owned by him to procure an unjustified advantage to the detriment of the state budget.

“This is evidenced by HEP power company’s having paid a 100% advance to PPD, by the fact that Pavao Vujnovac, who has a 29% stake in Fortenova Group, has been enabled to use management rights as if he had a 51% stake, and by Plenkovic’s blocking the work of the Money Laundering Prevention Office to prevent it to check the legality of Vujnovac’s and his partner Josip Jurcevic’s money in line with Croatian laws and European directives,” Vidovic-Kristo said at a news conference.

She also recalled the latest case of PPD’s purchase of gas from INA, at extremely low prices, and its selling it to Gradska Plinara Zagreb at extremely high prices, as well as the case of the Kutina-based Petrokemija, where, she said, Plenkovic’s advisor on economy, Tomislav Pokaz, the brother of Plenkovic’s close friend, was appointed to the supervisory board of that artificial fertiliser factory.

“INA and PPD appoint Petrokemija’s management board chair, who suspends production, ending the need for gas deliveries, while at the same time the same structures fine Petrokemija because its CEO, appointed by them, stopped production and put an end to gas deliveries,” she said, calling for prompt reaction by Chief State Prosecutor Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek.