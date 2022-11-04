MPs approve new revision of the 2022 budget which projects €100m higher revenues

Share:







Source: Morgue File

Croatian MPs on Friday revised the 2022 budget for the second time this year, with 77 lawmakers of the ruling majority voting in favor of the revision and 46 opposition MPs voting against.

The new amendments to the budget include increasing the projected total revenues by 758.2 million kuna to reach 171.8 billion kuna, while spending remains at 184.7 billion kuna. Accordingly, the budget is expected to record a deficit of 12.9 billion kuna, or 2.7 percent of GDP.

The increase in revenue is primarily due to increased income from taxes, especially from VAT, by 2.1 billion kuna, and from profit tax, by 2 billion kuna.

This year’s budget was first revised in May. Originally, the government had forecast a GDP growth rate of 4.4 percent this year, only to reduce it to 3.0 percent in the May revision. The most recent estimates project 5.7 percent GDP growth in 2022.

The new budget also includes an adjusted estimated inflation rate this year, at 10.4 percent, up from May’s forecast of 7.8 percent.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)