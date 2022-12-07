MPs approve plan to disburse €8.3m to parliamentary parties in 2023

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

A Parliament committee on Wednesday approved the distribution of state funding allocated to parliamentary parties in 2023, which will total €8.3 million, the state news platform Hina informed the public.

The party allocations are paid in quarterly installments, based on the number of MPs they have in the 151-seat assembly.

The ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party, which controls 62 MPs, will get €3.4 million, or 41 percent of the entire pot. The opposition center-left Social Democratic Party (SDP), which currently controls 13 MPs, follows with €1.89 million, or 23 percent of the pot.

The right-wing Domovinski Pokret (“Homeland Movement” or DP), which has 6 MPs, will get €604,000, and the conservative populist party Most (“Bridge”) will get €433,000 with 6 MPs.

The green-left party Mozemo (“We Can!”) will receive €283,000 for its 4 MPs, the Independent Democratic Serb Party (SDSS) and the Istrian Democratic Party (IDS) will get €165,000 each, based on them having three MPs each. The Social Liberal Party (HSLS), the Croatian Peasant Party (HSS), and the right-wing Croatian Conservative Party (HKS) will get approximately €107,000 each.

All other parties and independent MPs will get smaller amounts, totaling around €1.3 million.

The allocations are distributed according to the set-up of the unicameral Parliament at its inaugural meeting, which for the current assembly was held in July 2020. The formula does not reflect the frequent changes in party affiliations.

This includes the most notable recent change, with the Social Democratic Party, which went from 34 MPs in July 2020 to just 13 MPs in late 2022 due to internal party conflicts.