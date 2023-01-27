MPs: Prevention and education are main instruments of fight against addiction

Podijeli :

Source: N1 / Denis Sadikovič

One in four Croatians have used an illegal drug at least once, one in three adults smoke and 13% of high school students have a gambling problem, MPs said on Friday, stressing the importance of prevention and education in the fight against addictions.

Prevention, awareness-raising campaigns and interdepartmental cooperation are the main instruments of fight against addiction, MPs said in a debate on the national strategy for the prevention of addiction in the period until 2030, which was unanimously endorsed.

The situation regarding addictions, notably gambling and excessive internet use, has worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is important to step up action, it was said.

The strategy defines priorities, goals and policy measures designed to reduce the use of legal and illegal substances and development of behavioural addictions.

Most party MPs pointed to an increase in gambling addiction.

“Around 70% of high school students have had at least once a problem with gambling, and 13% have had a serious problem with gambling,” said MP Marin Miletic.

Most MP Bozo Petrov called for a ban on advertisements for gambling and online games of chance, the removal of slot machines from cafes and an increase in taxes on games of chance.

Renata Sabljar-Dracevac (Social Democrats) also called for a ban on beer ads, and Andreja Maric (SDP) supported a ban on advertising energy drinks and their sale to minors.