Mural of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic destroyed in Kosovo

Pedja Milosavljevic / AFP

A mural of Serbia’s best tennis player Novak Djokovic in Orahovac, Kosovo, was destroyed on the night from Monday to Tuesday, while the vandals wrote UCK (the acronym for the Kosovo Liberation Army) next to it.

The mural was painted as part of the ‘Colour in the Air’ project of the Amici Di Decani organization in collaboration with artist Milan Milosavljevic – Deroks, who was tasked with painting murals in Serb-populated parts of Kosovo.

Djokovic’s mural, which was painted on a Serb house across from the Orahovac church, was also destroyed in February this year when it was painted over with white paint.

Following his victory in the first round of Roland Garros on Monday, Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia – Stop the violence,” on a camera lens in Serbian.