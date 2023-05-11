N1 continues successful partnership with CNN

Podijeli :

N1

United Media, the media arm of United Group, has signed a new three-year agreement that extends the successful collaboration between its flagship news platform, N1 and the prestigious American media corporation, CNN.

CNN’s partnership with N1, which provides quality, independent news coverage to millions of people in Southeast Europe, began in 2014. It was the first exclusive affiliation signed by the American media organisation in the Adriatic region.

“We are proud to extend our relationship with N1 as an important affiliate partner in Southeast Europe,” said Walid Chamak, Director, Content Sales & Licensing. “Having worked closely with N1 since its launch in 2014, we look forward to continuing our collaboration through supply of content, access to CNN reporting as well as provision of training and consultancy to support N1 as it evolves its product offering.”

Continuing this long-term partnership confirms the two organisations’ mutual commitment to upholding the highest global standards of journalism in the public interest, one of the key principles on which United Media was founded.

Aleksandra Subotic, CEO of Untied Media said: “Like CNN, United Media is committed to supporting democratic values. Upholding independent media that is free from political interference is crucial for all functioning democracies. This is particularly important in a region where media freedoms are often under pressure. Being a trusted source of accurate and impartial news has been a key factor in the popularity and penetration of our content. We are grateful for the support of CNN which enables us to provide this important service to our audience in Southeast Europe.”

Through its cooperation with CNN, N1 has access to the latest world reports, analysis and exclusive interviews. CNN correspondents report straight from the ground to N1 programs, providing our audience with the most current information from all over the world. Combined with the work from N1’s reporters in Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Slovenia, N1 has the privilege of providing audiences with comprehensive insight into the most important events from around the globe.

One additional value of the partnership with CNN lies in the fact that N1’s producers and journalists have the opportunity, together with the most experienced names from this leading global news production company, to go through trainings and education on the latest global trends when it comes to production and distribution of news and documentary content.

Since its launch in 2014 United Media’s news platform, N1 has been among the most viewed cable television channels, as well as one of the most read websites in each of the countries where it operates: in Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Slovenia. It is the region’s most trusted news brand, providing the primary source of information for audiences during critical situations including the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

United Media is part of United Group, the leading multi-play media and telecoms company in Southeast Europe. It employs around 4,200 people in eight countries. It has over 55 television channels and 30 portals as well as radio stations and print publications in its portfolio.