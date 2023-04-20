N1 exclusive: EP Report to include Telekom Serbia

Podijeli :

N1

Despite all its lobbying, Telekom Serbia will be marked in the European Parliament Report on Serbia as a company suspected of abusing its market dominance, which is being used by the ruling party to increase its influence on the media in Serbia, N1 Belgrade has learned from sources in the European Parliament.

According to information obtained by N1, this is stated in the adopted compromise text of the amendments to the European Parliament Report on Serbia.

Also expressed in the compromise text is concern over the state’s potential financial assistance to Telekom, which gives this company “unfair market advantages over the competition and contributes to the weakening of independent media.”

According to the document that N1 had access to, having in mind the allegations of market dominance abuse, the European Parliament is asking the European Commission to take note of the 70 million euro loan approved to Telekom by the European Investment Bank.

N1 learns that, in the compromise text, Telekom was omitted from the amendments in which major scandals like Jovanjica, Savamala, Krusik and others are listed and it also isn’t mentioned in the section on Russia’s influence on Serbia.

According to the information obtained by N1, a part on an amendment in which Telekom was criticized for broadcasting the program of the Russian RT TV has also been left out.

This is, unofficially, the outcome of several rounds of consultations in the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Committee is to vote on the amendments on April 26 in Brussels, while the Report on Serbia will be discussed at the plenary session in May.