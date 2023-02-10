N1 in Hatay, Turkey: Apocalyptic scenes from a ghost town

Podijeli :

Source: Iva Puljić Šego/N1

More than 21,000 people have been killed in the catastrophic earthquakes that struck regions of Turkey and Syria this Monday, with the UN warning that the full scope of the disaster is still unknown. Rescuers are continuing to search the ruins for any survivors, but the hope is fading with each passing hour.

N1’s reporter Iva Puljic-Sego arrived on Friday to Turkey’s southernmost province of Hatay, to a town ravaged by this week’s earthquakes.

“This place is gone, it’s a ghost town, completely destroyed. Rescue teams are grappling to find survivors buried beneath the rubble,” Puljic-Sego reported. “A family with five children, who lost their home, is sleeping in the open. There are not enough tents.”

Mobile homes are on the way, she added, but everything is moving slowly.

Weather during the day is comfortable enough, but after sunset, the temperature drops below zero.

“People tell me the nights are awful. Some, who have survived the earthquake itself, have died of cold waiting to be saved,” she says.

Even five days after the quakes, those whose loved ones have been buried under the ruins are still praying for a miracle.