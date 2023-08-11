N1 learns: Prosecutors file indictment against Dodik over RS entity decree

Podijeli :

Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

N1 has learned that the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina filed an indictment against Milorad Dodik, the President of the country’s Republika Srpska (RS) entity, and Milos Lukic, acting director of the Official Gazette of the RS, over their refusal to implement decisions of the High Representative of the international community in the territory of the RS.

According to unofficial information, on July 9, the BiH Prosecutor’s Office formed a team of three prosecutors after Dodik’s controversial decree was published in the Official Gazette of the RS.

The decree stated that the decisions of the Office of the High Representative in BiH (OHR) will no longer be published in the entity and that the decisions of the BiH Constitutional Court will no longer be implemented in the RS.

Milos Lukic signed the Dodik’s decree the day after the Government of the RS appointed him to the post of director of the RS Official Gazette. He was appointed at a telephone session because the previous acting director, Milka Devusic, had resigned.

The indictment against Dodik and Lukic is based on recent amendments imposed by the High Representative, according to which any official at any government level who prevents or otherwise hinders the implementation of decisions of the OHR could face punishment.