N1’s Ivana Dragicevic wins NUNS’ Gordana Susa award for TV journalism

N1 Croatia's Foreign Affairs editor, Ivana Dragicevic, is this year's winner of the Independent Journalists Association Of Serbia's (NUNS) Gordana Susa award for TV journalism. The award ceremony will be held this Friday in Belgrade.

The Gordana Susa award is presented in cooperation with the Bosnian BH Journalists Association, the Croatian Journalists Association and the Susa family.

NUNS founded the award aiming to preserve the memory of one of the best TV journalists in Serbia and former Yugoslavia, as well as her work which was characterised by professional and fair reporting, media freedom and human rights, tolerance and antiwar activism. Gordana Susa (1946-2021) was also at the head of NUNS from 1999 until 2002.

Dragicevic was nominated alongside Branislav Sovljanski (N1 Serbia), Nadina Malicbegovic (Al Jazeera Balkans), and Jagoda Bastalic (Croatian public broadcaster HRT). The jury consisted of Zeljko Bodrozic (NUNS chair), Borka Rudic (secretary general of the BH Journalists Association), Hrvoje Zovko (head of the Croatian Journalists Association), and journalists Branka Mihajlovic, Jugoslav Cosic, Velimir Ilic, and Hrvoje Kresic.

“Ivana Dragicevic presents a rare journalistic talent and ability to work in different and complex journalistic forms, and not uncommonly in complicated working conditions and under great pressure. During her illustrious career, Dragicevic reported from all relevant global hotspots, interviewed world leaders, made documentaries in Africa, Middle East and China. She has always been ahead of her time, and has honored the highest reporting standards,” the jury said, explaining its decision. “Known for her sharp interviewing style and ability to touch upon the core of all issues, Ivana spoke with a fisherman in Senegal, a cab driver in Algeria, and a random passerby in Laponia with the same zeal as with world leaders, trying to give them space to be noticed.”

The first winner of the Gordana Susa award, which is supported by the Media Diversity Institute UK, was Croatia’s Hrvoje Kresic.

Ivana Dragicevic is the author of a column Global Fokus, published on N1, and she also created programmes N1 (DIS)info, Glasaci 2024, and Buducnost Europe. She authored a number of reports, documentary films and series. Before N1, Dragicevic worked at the HRT, where she was a foreign affairs reporter, as well as a correspondent from Belgrade for a period of time.

She authored a pioneer multimedia project Anima Hotel Europa on migrations, as well as two books – Nejednaki (2018) and Nesigurni (2023).