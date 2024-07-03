Natural disaster declared in the hail-stricken areas of Bosnjaci and Vinkovci

Podijeli :

Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL

A natural disaster has been declared for the eastern town of Vinkovci and the municipality of Bosnjaci, which were hit by a summer storm and hail on Monday.

More than 1,100 houses were damaged in Bosnjaci, and properties in Vinkovci were also affected by the disaster.

The local authorities currently need building materials to repair the roofs, chimneys, windows and façades of the damaged houses.

The situation in Bosnjaci is slowly returning to normal. Half of the households are being supplied with electricity again after a power cut.

Some of the crops in the area were completely destroyed by the hailstorm.