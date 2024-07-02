Storm hits several counties, causes major damage in the Vukovar-Srijem County

Podijeli :

Ivan Baboselac

A storm with rain, hail and strong winds hit several Croatian counties on Monday and caused extensive damage in the eastern county of Vukovar-Srijem, the Directorate for Civil Defence announced.

Reports of damage in Vukovar-Srijem County included damage to electricity infrastructure, flooded front yards and houses, fallen trees and damage to vehicles, roofs and facades.

The areas most affected by the storms are those municipality of Bosnjaci and the towns of Zupanja and Vinkovci.

The relevant services are on site to deal with the consequences of the storm. Representatives of the local authorities and civil defence are working to determine the extent of the damage, according to the Directorate for Civil Protection.

A storm with squalls and hail also hit the western parts of Brod-Posavina County on Monday evening, where the local emergency service received around 60 calls from citizens reporting fallen trees and damage to roofs, power lines and cars.

In the Zagreb region, the emergency services received around 200 calls for help, mainly in the areas of Dugo Selo, Jablanovec and Marija Gorica, where the storm toppled trees, flooded cellars and garages and damaged roofs of single- family homes and public buildings.

The fall of a tree on a high-voltage power line caused a power outage in several settlements in the municipality of Klostar Ivanic.

The Zagreb County Emergency Service has not received any reports of injuries.

The emergency services were deployed to deal with the consequences of the storm.