Net income in Zagreb in January €1,409

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The average monthly net salary in the city of Zagreb was €1,409 in January 2024, a nominal increase of 4% compared to December 2023 and 12.2% compared to January 2023, according to the city administration.

Compared to the average Croatian monthly net salary in January, which was €1,239, the average monthly salary in Zagreb was €170 higher.

The highest average net salary in legal entities in Zagreb in January was paid in oil and gas extraction, namely €2,184, while the lowest salary was paid in the manufacture of leather and similar products, at €864.

The median wage for January 2024 was €1,201, which means that half of the employees earned less and half more than this amount.

The average gross wage for January in Zagreb was €1,987, up 4.5% on the previous month and 12.5% on the previous year.