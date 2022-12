Podijeli :

Source: Seizmološla služba

An earthquake measuring 3.0 degrees on the Richter scale was registered near the village of Glinska Poljana at 2 am on Wednesday, the state news platform Hina reported, citing report published by the state seismological service.

The epicenter of the tremor was 11 kilometres southwest of the town of Petrinja, which had been hit by a massive quake in December 2020.