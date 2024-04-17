New data on voter turnout in the parliamentary election: More than 50% of voters had cast their vote by 4.30pm

Podijeli :

N1/Borna Šmer

Half of Croatian voters, i.e. more than 1.6 million, had cast their votes in the elections for the 11th convocation of the Croatian Parliament by 4.30 pm on Wednesday, according to the State Electoral Commission (DIP).

In percentage terms, 50.6 per cent of voters cast their votes. This is a big difference compared to the elections four years ago, when 34.04 per cent or one million and 150 thousand voters cast their votes at the same time.

The representatives of the 11th convocation of the Croatian Parliament are elected by 3 million and 773 thousand voters, 127 thousand less than four years ago. There are 3 million and 511 thousand Croatian residents, 222,300 non-resident voters are actively registered.

The highest voter turnout was convincingly in the first constituency, where 58.43 per cent had voted by 4:30 pm.

In the sixth constituency as well as in the third and second constituencies, more than half of the voters went to the polls.

The lowest voter turnout was recorded at 4.30 pm in the fifth constituency with 44.89 per cent.

In the cities, voter turnout was highest in Varazdin, where 59.14 per cent of voters went to the polls.

In the city of Zagreb, a total of 57.47 per cent of voters cast their ballots in all constituencies covering the capital.

A high turnout was recorded in Cakovec, where 56.84 per cent of voters cast their ballots, in Krapina, where 56.88 per cent of voters went to the polls, and in Velika Gorica, where 56.74 per cent of voters cast their ballots.