New intelligent traffic system announced in Split

Source: Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL

Split Mayor Ivica Puljak signed a contract on Tuesday for a project for an intelligent transport system for the Split area, worth about €12 million, which will reduce congestion and will be implemented over the next 32 months, which Puljak said will also improve traffic safety.

The contract was digitally signed by Mayor Puljak and the presidents of the managment boards of the KING ICT and Ericsson Nikola Tesla companies, Plamenko Barisic and Gordana Kovacevic respectively.

The project was launched by the former Split City administration in partnership with the City of Solin, the Hrvatske Ceste road authority, the Split Port Authority and Split-Dalmatia County road authority. Mayor Puljak underscored that the project will contribute to making Split the most modern city in this part of Europe.

“This is a modern system for the control and management of all aspects of traffic – road, rail and pedestrian, and the level of safety in all types of traffic used by citizens will be raised and bring savings in time and costs,” said Puljak, adding that the final goal of the project is to increase the number of passengers in public transport.

The project will be largely financed by the European Union, as 85 percent of the €12 million cost will be covered from EU funds.