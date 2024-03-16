New political party formed, leader urges anti-globalist options to unite for elections

Podijeli :

N1

The newly formed party of Mislav Kolakusic, Law and Justice, held its inaugural congress in Zagreb on Saturday, presenting itself as a sovereigntist party whose priorities include uniting anti-globalist options for a joint participation in the elections and fighting against global elites.

“I appeal to all sovereigntist and anti-globalist political factions to join forces for the upcoming parliamentary elections because together, we can offer a genuine alternative in the country. Running alone and scattering votes is a pitfall we’ve witnessed before. I urge your support for this endeavor,” said the party’s leader, MEP Kolakusic.

The congress was also attended by the party’s vice presidents, Ivan Vilibor Sincic, also an MEP, and Ivan Lovrinovic.

Identifying existing parliamentary parties aligned with sovereigntist and anti-globalist ideologies, Kolakusic listed the Homeland Movement (DP), Bridge, Croatian Sovereignists, and Determination and Justice, while labeling the HDZ and We Can! as ‘unacceptable choices.’

He called for dialogue between the Homeland Movement and Bridge, stressing the importance of collaboration.