New Year celebrations in Zagreb without incidents

Source: Nikolina Matošević/N1

New Year celebrations in Zagreb were mostly without incidents, including the organised celebration in the main city square, Ban Jelačić Square, where about ten thousand people gathered, Zagreb police said on Sunday.

There were no major disturbances of public order and peace, or serious traffic accidents in the capital city, although Zagreb residents gave a farewell to the Old Year with fireworks.

Police said that citizens generally followed the advice regarding pyrotechnics and by doing so they supported the campaign “Peace and Goodwill”, whose aim is to prevent more serious consequences of careless handling of pyrotechnics.

New Year celebrations in other cities across Croatia were also without incidents.