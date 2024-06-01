MEP Ilcic: EP polls are about choice between civilised society and social experiment

Podijeli :

N1

A Croatian MEP, Ladislav Ilcic, who is participating in the elections for the next European Parliament with his slate which includes independents, said on Saturday that Europeans are now choosing between a family-based civilised society and a social experiment such as was at the last Eurosong.

“In the 9 June elections, Croatian voters can choose between a civilised society based on family values, proven through the history and a social experiment such was present at this year’s Eurosong contest or such ones we can see at gay parades,” Ilcic said in Zadar where he stopped on his campaign trail to join the Walk for Life event in that Dalmatian city.

Ilcic went on to say that he does not hold any grudge against minorities and that he is against any form of violence but, he believes, that “under the guise of a nice story about inclusiveness and diversity, an aggressive agenda exists with aims to impose its concept of society to all”.

Ilcic, who is a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR Group) in the current European Parliament, said that the choice of a desirable model of society is at stake and that it is not about whether one accepts the freedoms of each individual.