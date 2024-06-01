Croatia has best coastal bathing waters in EU

Podijeli :

Pixabay

The quality of bathing water in Croatia remains among the highest in Europe, and Croatia ranks first when it comes to coastal bathing sites, according to a report by the European Commission and the European Environment Agency.

According to the report with data for last year, the highest share of excellent bathing waters is found in Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, and Austria. The report covers 27 EU member states, Albania and Switzerland.

The quality of coastal bathing waters in Europe is generally better than that of inland waters.

Out of 936 bathing sites tested in Croatia in 2023, 905, or 96.7%, were of excellent quality, 22 were of good quality, and five were of satisfactory quality. None were of poor quality.

When it comes to coastal bathing sites alone, Croatia is ranked first in Europe. Out of 894 sites tested, 886 had excellent water, which is 99.1%.

As for inland bathing waters, out of 42 tested sites, 19 had excellent water, or 45.2%, 18 were of good quality, and three were of satisfactory quality.