Newly-built flats in Croatia 4.1% more expensive in H1 than last year

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

The average price of one square metre of a newly-built flat in Croatia reached €2,219 in the first half of 2023, up by 4.1% from the same period in 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

This means that one square metre cost nearly two average net monthly wages, as the average national monthly wage for June 2023 stood at €1,150.

In the capital Zagreb, the average price of one square metre of a newly-built flat was €2,623, while the average monthly wage in the city was €1,303. Compared with the first half of 2022, the price went up by 6.9%.

Elsewhere in the country, the average price of one square metre was €1,916, a year-on-year increase of 9.7%. One square metre cost 67% more than the average national monthly wage.

In the first half of 2023, a total of 2,353 newly-built flats were sold in Croatia, of which 999 in Zagreb and 1,354 elsewhere in the country. Of the total number of flats sold, 250 were flats whose construction was subsidised by the state, while 2,103 were sold by companies and other legal persons.

Compared with the second half of 2022, prices were 0.8% lower. Prices decreased by 4% in Zagreb and by 1.5% elsewhere.