NGO asks Constitutional Court to delay ruling on stay-at-home parents

Podijeli :

N1

The HURO association of stay-at-home parents filed a complaint at the Constitutional Court on Friday, demanding that it delays until a final decision is made the High Administrative Court ruling on allowances for those parents in order to prevent damaging consequences for beneficiaries.

There will be damaging consequences due to an upcoming “drastic reduction and revocation of financial assistance, without compensatory measures,” HURO said in a statement.

The High Administrative Court’s final ruling on the legality of the decision of the City of Zagreb on stay-at-home-parent scheme beneficiaries is a violation of human rights and freedoms, it added.

Under the decision, as of this month stay-at-home parents will receive an allowance in the amount of the minimum wage, and as of June in the amount of half the minimum wage until their child turns seven.

The High Administrative Court found in February that the city administration’s decision was legal and not retroactive.

HURO says, however, that the shortage of kindergartens in Zagreb will cause a big social problem.

The association also asked the State Attorney’s Office to file a motion for an emergency review of the legality of the High Administrative Court’s ruling.

HURO also reiterated its demand that an allowance be paid to every child not enrolled in kindergarten, which has been supported by the opposition in the City Assembly.

Three days ago, the In the Name of the Family NGO also asked the Constitutional Court to assess the ruling.