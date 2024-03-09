Night marches held in several Croatian cities to mark Int’l Women’s Day

Podijeli :

N1/Lucija Basa

The Night March for Women's Rights, organised by the “fAKTIV” NGO, was held on Friday evening in the centre of Zagreb for the eighth year in a row on the occasion of International Women's Day, with over 1,000 participants joining this protest action.

Apart from Zagreb, the night march on the occasion of International Women’s Day was held in Split, Rijeka, Sibenik and Osijek, too.

In the Croatian capital city, activists carried the banners with slogans such as “There is no right to sex – rape is a crime”, “Death to violence against freedom”, “Women against the system” or “Taking the knee for our rights”. Some of the messages call for free tampon and pads.

During the 90-minute march, participants were chanting various slogans advocating women’s rights, with passers-by approving their action.

Activists from the fAKTIV NGO held speeches at the beginning and at the end of the march on feminism and its cause to give a voice to women exposed to violence and abuse and to underpaid women.

One of the speakers commented on the right to abortion and that nearly 60% of gynaecologists in Croatia invoke conscientious objection to avoid performing abortions.

“We are pursuing feminism together, feminism are all of us, no debate,” she said.

Leading politicians of the We Can! party, Sandra Bencic, Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic, and his deputy Danijela Dolenec, and MP Dalija Oreskovic joinet the event.