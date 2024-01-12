All suspected of attack on minors in Vukovar in pretrial detention

Podijeli :

Borna jaksic/PIXSELL

Four young men linked to the attack on minors in Vukovar have been placed in a one-month investigative detention, the Municipal State Attorney's Office in Vukovar reported on Thursday.

Three of them are suspected of causing serious bodily injuries and attempting to cause serious bodily injuries, while the fourth person is believed to be an accomplice, namely he is suspected of renting an apartment in Vukovar where the rest of the attackers could hide.

Five people, suspected of involvement in an attack on a group of minors in Vukovar last Saturday, have been arrested so far and all of them have been placed in investigative detention.