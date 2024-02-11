Nights in commercial accommodation in 2023 rise to 92.3m

Podijeli :

Photo by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash

In 2023, 19.5 million tourists stayed in commercial accommodation in Croatia and they generated 92.3 million nights, up 9.7% and 2.6% on the year, respectively, per the national statistical office.

In December alone, there were 389,300 tourists in commercial accommodation and they generated 839,100 nights, up 18.2% and 13.4% on the year, respectively.

In December, foreign and domestic tourists generated both more arrivals and nights on the year, as they did throughout 2023, when foreign tourists accounted for 90% of the commercial accommodation turnover.

In December, one-third of the nights by foreign tourists were generated by Slovenians and Austrians, the former accounting for 21.4% more nights on the year and the latter for 14.4% more. They were most numerous in Istria and Primorje-Gorski Kotar counties.

Next in terms of nights in December were tourists from Germany, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United States and Serbia. All generated more nights than in December 2022.

In December, the City of Zagreb registered the largest number of nights, 234,000 or 11.5% more on the year.

Broken down by type of accommodation, tourists preferred hotels in December, with 520,000 nights registered, up 17% on the year.

Data for 2023 show that 17 million foreign tourists stayed in commercial accommodation, up 10% on the year, generating 84.2 million nights, up 2.4%. Domestic tourists accounted for 2.6 million arrivals, up 7.6% on 2022, and for 8.1 million nights, up 4.7%.