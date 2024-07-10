No place among us for those who deny Srebrenica genocide, says EU

Podijeli :

Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

"We have no place for those who deny genocide, try to rewrite history and glorify war criminals," said the EU on Wednesday on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

“The genocide in Srebrenica is one of the darkest moments in modern European history“, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi in a joint statement.

“It is our duty to honour the memory of the more than 8,300 boys and men who were systematically murdered in the hills around Srebrenica,” they added, calling on “leaders to reject divisive rhetoric and act with truth, justice, trust and dialogue.”

“To heal the wounds of the past, we must acknowledge and teach the historical facts, honour and remember the victims, identify those still missing and bring all perpetrators to justice. This is the key to tackling the roots of hatred that led to the genocide,” said Borrell and Várhelyi.

The European Council’s decision in March to open EU accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, they added, “is an important opportunity for Bosnia and Herzegovina to push ahead with reforms to improve democracy, prosperity and security for the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and bring the country closer to EU membership”

“We reaffirm our unequivocal commitment to the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the EU as a single, united and sovereign country,” said Borrell and Várhelyi.